Skip to Content
News

Operation Lone Star reaches $10 million cost over two years

Texas Tribune
By
New
Published 8:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new report shows Texas has spent billions of dollars in the attempt to curb illegal border crossings through Operation Lone Star.

Abbott launched the program nearly three years ago, with the program racking up $10 million in costs for the state.

A report acquired by CBS News Texas says law enforcement has detained nearly half a million migrants since the program's inception.

Texas Department of Public Safety says nearly 40 thousand people face criminal charges as a result of Operation Lone Star.

 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content