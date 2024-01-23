Operation Lone Star reaches $10 million cost over two years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new report shows Texas has spent billions of dollars in the attempt to curb illegal border crossings through Operation Lone Star.

Abbott launched the program nearly three years ago, with the program racking up $10 million in costs for the state.

A report acquired by CBS News Texas says law enforcement has detained nearly half a million migrants since the program's inception.

Texas Department of Public Safety says nearly 40 thousand people face criminal charges as a result of Operation Lone Star.