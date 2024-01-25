Skip to Content
Temporary water outage planned, will affect some Las Cruces residents

today at 7:22 AM
Published 8:29 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As apart of the water main rehabilitation project, some Las Cruces residents will be temporarily affected by a schedule water outage.

Las Cruces officials say, the outage will occur at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The areas affected are as follows:

  • Along west Picacho Ave. between Second Street and Alameda Boulevard.
  • Along Newcomb Street between north Mesilla Street and north Melendres Street.
  • Along north Mesilla Street between west Picacho Avenue and Parker Road.
  • Along Pueblo Street between Newcomb Street and Parker Road.
  • Along Melendres Street between Picacho Avenue and Newcomb Street.

They say neighboring areas might also experience the outage.

Residents might experience discoloration due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits.

They say the water is safe to drink, but recommends waiting for the water to clear before consumption or washing laundry.

For more information you are asked to call (575) 528-3689. The TTY number is (575) 528-3541.

