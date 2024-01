Update: Police said the scene has been opened

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officers have been called out to the scene of a bomb threat in Central El Paso.

Nearby businesses and the surrounding area have been evacuated, according to EPPD

First responders were alerted around 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

ABC-7 has sent a crew to the scene and will be providing updates on Good Morning El Paso Weekend.