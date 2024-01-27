(CNN) -- People will remember the victims of the holocaust this weekend as the world is experiencing a surge in anti-Semitism as well as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Saturday marks international Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The United Nations designated January 27, as remembrance day as a way to honor the anniversary of when allied troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp.

It was one of many such camps set up by Nazi Germany for the purpose of carrying-out genocide and forced labor against mainly Jewish people.

Roughly six million Jews were killed in the holocaust.

On its website, the U.S. holocaust museum says we can all mark the day by quote, "Sharing the truth of the holocaust and by confronting anti-Semitism and hate in our daily lives."