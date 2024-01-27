Skip to Content
News

Saturday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

By ,
New
Published 9:12 AM

(CNN) -- People will remember the victims of the holocaust this weekend as the world is experiencing a surge in anti-Semitism as well as the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Saturday marks international Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The United Nations designated January 27, as remembrance day as a way to honor the anniversary of when allied troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp.

It was one of many such camps set up by Nazi Germany for the purpose of carrying-out genocide and forced labor against mainly Jewish people.

Roughly six million Jews were killed in the holocaust.

On its website, the U.S. holocaust museum says we can all mark the day by quote, "Sharing the truth of the holocaust and by confronting anti-Semitism and hate in our daily lives."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content