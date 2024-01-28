Skip to Content
News

Borderland Weather: Sunny Skies Today, Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Later in the Week￼

By
Published 5:09 AM

Good morning and happy Sunday! Anticipate a splendid day with sunny skies and calm winds.

High pressure aloft will prevail over the Desert Southwest in the coming days, ensuring mostly quiet weather and above-normal temperatures.

A slight chance of showers may arise Tuesday night and Wednesday due to a weak disturbance aloft.

By Thursday night and Friday, a more robust Pacific storm system will introduce a good chance of showers to the Borderland.

Snow levels may drop to around five or six thousand feet, potentially bringing heavy mountain snow. Precipitation could persist into Saturday before gradually tapering off.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content