Borderland Weather: Sunny Skies Today, Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Later in the Week￼

Good morning and happy Sunday! Anticipate a splendid day with sunny skies and calm winds.

High pressure aloft will prevail over the Desert Southwest in the coming days, ensuring mostly quiet weather and above-normal temperatures.

A slight chance of showers may arise Tuesday night and Wednesday due to a weak disturbance aloft.

By Thursday night and Friday, a more robust Pacific storm system will introduce a good chance of showers to the Borderland.

Snow levels may drop to around five or six thousand feet, potentially bringing heavy mountain snow. Precipitation could persist into Saturday before gradually tapering off.