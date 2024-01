EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire damaged part of an apartment complex in Central El Paso Monday, but the fire has since been put out, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It happened at the 2500 block of Morehead Avenue. Fire officials said the complex is empty.

Officials said the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

ABC-7 will bring you any developments both on air and online.