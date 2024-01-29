Woman injured after falling from border wall in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital this morning after falling from the border wall and into the canal, according to the El Paso Fire Department's X page.

Fire dispatch says they received the call at 1: 42 a.m. and rescue crews were sent out to Cesar Chavez Border Hwy. and Yarbrough Dr.

Officials later reported that the woman was rescued and that she sustained minor injuries to one of her legs.

We are working to find out if the woman was a migrant. We will update you as soon as we learn more.

This is a developing story.