Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center closes its doors

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center is closing after just two and a half years. Officials said the closure is due to a lack of funding.

The center was originally built to provide short-term voluntary mental health crisis care for people in Doña Ana County. The $2.1 million taxpayer-funded center was vacant for eight years, before it finally opened in June of 2021.

Officials said the intention of the center was to ease the burden on emergency rooms and jail and law enforcement officers.

"I know we make a difference in people's lives, and that is why we commit to it. So I know that what happens when this goes away, is people are going to cycle more into the justice system. Some people that are thinking about ending their life aren't going to have someone they really feel like they can connect to and talk to," said Paul Gladys, Deputy CEO for Recovery Innovations, or RI International, the group that contracted the center.

