EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday El Paso City Council is set to discuss the development of additional Police Department policies in regards to gender-diverse individuals and bias-free policing.

Council will also watch a presentation and get an update on behalf of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Cross Functional Team.

This item on the agenda was previously postponed twice on Dec. 12, 2023 and Jan. 17, 2024.