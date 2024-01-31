German domestic spy agency has its former head, now a hard-right politician, under scrutiny

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has put its former head who has become a hard-right politician since being removed from the job several years ago under scrutiny. Hans-Georg Maassen posted a letter from the BfV agency to his lawyer on his website Wednesday following a report that the authority he led from 2012 to 2018 now has him in its files on right-wing extremism. The letter dated Jan. 16 listed information that the BfV has filed on him. The agency refused to comment on the report and the letter. Maassen was removed as the head of the BfV in 2018 after appearing to downplay far-right violence against migrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

