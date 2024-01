EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An apartment fire displaces 12 people in west El Paso, according to the department's X page.

Fire officials say four-apartments were damaged at the Bartlett Apartments Wednesday morning.

Fire was knocked down before 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Red Cross is en route to assist those who have been in displaced.

Fire investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story.