Las Cruces Martial Arts School fundraising for competition in Japan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dojo Guzman Martial Arts in Las Cruces is raising funds to give their students a chance to compete in Japan this summer.

Students at the martial arts school are preparing to compete at the 3rd Koshiki Karate World Championship and are expecting to stay for up to a week.

"We're a 4x national team here in Las Cruces, we've traveled all over the United States, and we got invited to compete in Tokyo, Japan," said Eli Guzman, Master Sensei Guzman Sport Karate & Kickboxing.

They have started a Gofundme to help with travel expenses, and ask the community for donations.

Win or lose, students said they are excited to go for the experience.

"I'm excited even if I win or lose, because I mean, if I lose but I'm losing in the world championship in Tokyo so, not many people can say that," said Josiah Barrera, Guzman Martial Arts student.