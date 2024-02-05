Skip to Content
Breezy Week Ahead: Changing Weather Patterns and Possible Precipitation￼

today at 7:14 AM
Published 4:03 AM

Happy Monday! Quiet weather and rising temperatures are forecast until Tuesday.

A system arrives on Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing breezy conditions and a chance of precipitation.

Tomorrow promises increased cloud cover with slightly above-normal temperatures.

Winds will pick up Tuesday evening from the south and southwest, becoming breezy across the region on Wednesday.

Wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, possibly warranting wind advisories, with a potential for blowing dust.

Precipitation-wise, a Pacific front on Wednesday morning brings a chance of lowland rain and mountain snow from Tuesday evening in the west.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

