El Pasoan gets plea deal in 2018 traffic death of good Samaritan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The man accused of killing a good Samaritan, who was assisting others during a collision in 2018, has now accepted a plea deal.

Gerardo Molina pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for the death of then 25-year-old Apolinar Ramos.

Molina received 10 years probation for the charge, along with 10 days to be served in the El Paso County Jail as a condition of the probation.

According to police, Ramos and another good Samaritan had stopped to check on people involved in a crash on June 2nd.

At that same time a car, driven by Molina, swerved to avoid hitting another car and began to slide sideways, striking and killing Ramos.

ABC-7 reached out to the District Attorney's office and a spokesman said DA Bill Hicks was unavailable for comment.

Molina's lawyer, Alyssa Nava, said they were eager to get the case resolved.

"It was our contention that no reasonable person could have avoided this accident and again, my client was eager to move on from all of this and move on with his life so we accepted the probation wreck," said Nava.

The victim's family was not in court for the plea hearing.