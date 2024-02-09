Tackling food safety ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Super Bowl Sunday is just a couple of days away and Americans eagerly anticipate a day filled with football, fun and of course food. However, as you prepare for the big game night, the USDA is urging you to practice food safety.

Whether you are planning on taking out food or preparing food yourself, Jesse Garcia, USDA food safety specialist says foods should not be left at room temperature. “The USDA wants to remind folks about the danger zone. That's the temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees, where food cannot stay out too long between that range,“ says Garcia.

Hot foods must stay be kept at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above by using warming trays, chafing dishes, or a slow cooker, according to the USDA. For cold foods, they say to keep foods in the refrigerator or on ice to keep them chill.

Garcia says “If you're hosting a party for Super Bowl Sunday, bring on a set of portions out for the first half and then a second set when halftime comes around. That way, food doesn't stay longer on the table for more than 2 hours.”

For leftovers, they will be safe in the refrigerator for 4 days. After those 4 days, Garcia says you will need to decide whether to throw it out or freeze it, “if you do freeze it, just know that the food's going to be safe for a long time, but you're going to want to eat it before six months of peak quality.”

If you have food safety questions, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854), email MPHotline@usda.gov or chat live at www.ask.usda.gov 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.