Events happening in the Borderland Super Bowl weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's Super Bowl weekend and although some El Pasoans were not able to be in Las Vegas for the big game, there's still events happening throughout the Borderland.

Saturday, Feb. 10 starting at 1 p.m. mountain lion, Franklin and Scout will be predicting the winner of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Each mountain lion will cast their vote by picking from two helmet-shaped piñatas, both filled with identical treats, set out for them by zookeepers.

As part of the celebration, the El Paso zoo invites visitors to come dressed in their favorite NFL team jerseys or attire.

This will be the first time that the mountain lions will predict the super bowl winners. in previous years, Savannah and Juno predicted the winners of the big game.

To learn more about the El Paso Zoo click here.

Also happening today, the El Paso Museum of History will host their annual Lunar New Year celebration.

Museum activities include:

Noon to 3:45 p.m. — free activities at the Museum including calligraphy, fortune telling, mini-dragon puppets, and more.

4 p.m. — Lunar New Year Procession.

4:30 p.m. — Performances including the Lion Dance, Fan Dance, Singing, Chinese Yo-Yo, and a fashion show featuring the attire of different East Asian cultures at the El Paso Museum of Art.

The inaugural procession will begin at the El Paso Museum of Art and will feature a large, traditional dragon puppet provided by Pho Tre Bien.

The procession will travel down Santa Fe St. making its way from the El Paso Museum of History to the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA).

The public is invited to participate in the procession as it travels through the Downtown Arts District.