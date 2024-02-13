City Council meeting to discuss future of El Paso’s Multi-Purpose Center

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- In today's City Council meeting, city officials will discuss the next steps for El Paso's Multi-Purpose Center. The Capital Improvement Department will present the new proposed site for the facility, along with the findings from the Phase 2 environmental site assessment report.

City officials have chosen the Union Depot area as the new proposed site, covering nearly 13 acres and owned by the city. City Architect, Daniela Quesada says they plan to “reuse” the historic building, “what we have in mind is to incorporate the historic Union Depot building and work it into what the whole facility site development would be like. So we would be looking to taking the whole back of the site for the facility.”

A feasibility study conducted by Gensler, Dallas Consultants, identified the ideal function for the facility is an entertainment venue prioritizing family shows, concerts, sporting events, and open-air activities. The proposed facility will feature 4000 indoor seats, with the capacity to extend to an additional 4000 outdoor seats.

Funds for the Multi-Purpose Center come from the 2012 Quality of Life voter-approved bond, providing approximately $150 million for the project.

Architect Quesada says public engagement is a high priority for the project’s next steps. They will take public comment at the end of the presentation. City Council meetings starts at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall (300 N Campbell Street). Click here to sign up to speak at today’s meeting.