19th annual Sunland Derby taking place Sunday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The return of the Sunland Derby is takin place Sunday afternoon. It's coming back five weeks earlier than usual and is the 19th running of the race.

The $400,000 race gives the winner 20 qualifying points towards entrance into the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

The race will happen Sunday with a post time of 12:25 p.m. at the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

According to officials, Eric and Sharon Waller's homebred 3-year-old colt Stronghold is the 5-to-2 morning line favorite.

Stronghold, who has finished second in a pair of 2-year-old stakes Graded stakes races in Southern California for trainer Philip D'Amato, drew post position five in the eight-horse Derby field.

The Sunland Derby (Gr. III) will go as the ninth race on the card with the top four finishers each receiving qualifying points for entry into the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, coming up on May 4 at Churchill Downs.