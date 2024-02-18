Skip to Content
El Paso Marathon to kick off this morning

Published 5:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The highly anticipated El Paso Marathon will kick off Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

A variety of races will be offered, including a full marathon, half marathon, 5K, and a kids dash.

The El Paso Marathon is also an opportunity to explore the rich history of the El Paso County. The route covers historic sites in San Elizario, Ysleta, and Socorro.

The marathon starts in San Elizario, and the half marathon and 5K kick off at the County Coliseum.

ABC-7 will bring complete coverage of the event starting at 6 a.m. on Good Morning El Paso Weekend.

Jason McNabb

