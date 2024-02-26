Perches Funeral Home is offering free cremations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday February 26, 2024 @ 10:30 a.m. Perches Funeral Home announced they are offering free funerals to parents who experience stillbirths. It happened at 6111 Desert Boulevard 79932. The free cremations are in partnership with Operation Hope and Cesar Ornelas Law Firm who are looking to make a difference in the community. All hospitals in EL PASO & Memorial Hospital in Las Cruces, Representatives from Hospitals were present to answer questions on the need for this service.

Ruby Gomez, co-founder at Operation Hope says "We're able to make a difference and reach outside of our community. Now we're also working with the Las Cruces community to offer these services to families during their time of need in this area." Gomez added "If you are in need of the free services, you are asked to contact Perches Funeral Home at (915) 590-0490".