El Paso students celebrate Dr. Seuss week

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Tomorrow is National Read Across America, kids are celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday all week promoting the importance of reading. Canutillo ISD students were invited to the El Paso Community College Northwest Library to enjoy classics like “The Cat in the Hat.”

During their visit, kids participated in story time sessions followed by a drumming workshop aimed at enhancing their phonics skills in reading. The student also participated in an arts and crafts session to help develop their motor skills.

To provide students with a glimpse into their future, the field trip concluded with a cat in the hat scavenger hunt around campus to promote college awareness

For parents looking to encourage their children to read, EPCC Head Librarian Lorely Ambriz recommends regular visits to the library, “get a book with their children every night and it is wonderful for the kids and their vocabulary," she says.

Next Tuesday, March 5, EPCC will host a Dr. Seuss story time for the public, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of reading. There will be two sessions, one from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and another from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Jenna Welch & Laura Bush Community Library at EPCC Northwest remains open to everyone, offering resources for parents and children throughout the year.