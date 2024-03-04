Diversity reigned at this year’s oscar nominations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This year's oscar nominations had some high points when it comes to diversity according to the Academy, a third of all nominees are women, a three-year high, and 19 percent come from underrepresented groups. That's a small jump from last year. Best supporting actress is the most diverse acting category.

Clayton davis, senior awards editor, variety says "we have Davine Joy Randolph, who is probably one of the surest things of the night, winning supporting actress for her work and the dramedy the holdovers." And it could be a big moment for Lily Gladstone, the first Native American actress to be nominated for her leading role as Molly Kyle, in Killers of the Flower Moon. Lily gladstone, oscar nominee says "indigenous stories that center indigenous women clearly make a big splash when they're out there."

A historic milestone for Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster - the first time two openly lgbtq actors have been nominated for playing LGBTQ characters. Domingo with a nod for lead actor in rustin, along side fellow black nominee, Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction. Wright's co-star, Sterling K. Brown receiving a nod for his supporting role. Sterling k. Brown, oscar nominee said "this is something I have to be in because it is expanding the breadth of black stories."

According to the academy, a third of all nominees this year are women. 19 percent from underrepresented groups. And four of the ten best picture nomineesare at least partially not in english. But, many believe diversity and inclusion are still lagging in hollywood.

Chris Connelly, ABC news contributor says "they are far from achieving the goal of the kind of diversity that needs to be part of the oscars and the filmmaking community in general. More movies being made by more different types of people, more movies being celebrated at things like the oscars. That's a long road still to go." This is the first year the academy's representation and inclusion standards kicked in for the best film category. The new standards aim to encourage equitable representation on and off screen.