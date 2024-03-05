El Paso man to accompany Congresswoman Veronica Escobar at Biden’s State of the Union

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Co-Chair and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced Tuesday, an El Paso man will be joining her as her guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address.

Eduardo Carrasco is a senior from El Paso. Escobar's office said in a release, "Mr. Carrasco is an El Paso senior who saw his insulin prices drop from $73.89 to $25 a month thanks to provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022."

“Too many families have known the struggles of unaffordable healthcare, and with its provisions like capping insulin prices, people like Mr. Carrasco are saving on healthcare costs. I’m proud to have him join me for the State of the Union," said Escobar.