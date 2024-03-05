Facebook and Instagram outage: Widespread disruption disrupts services

Originally Published: 05 MAR 24 11:11 ET

Updated: 05 MAR 24 11:13 ET

By Clare Duffy, CNN

New York (CNN) — Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, went down for thousands of users on Tuesday.

As many as 500,000 Facebook users had reported issues logging in or accessing the site as of mid-morning Eastern Time on Tuesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Around 50,000 outage reports had been issued regarding Instagram and another 10,000 for Facebook Messenger, although the number of reports had already begun to fall within an hour after they began.

Some users found they had been logged out of their Facebook accounts. Others got notifications on Instagram that “something went wrong” and their feeds could not be loaded.

Threads, Meta’s competitor to Elon Musk’s X, also went down and showed users a popup that said “Something went wrong, please try again later” in place of their feed.

Meta’s status page on Tuesday showed “major disruptions” impacting Facebook login, as well as some other areas of the platform.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

