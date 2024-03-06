How history could be made at The Oscars 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We could see some big moments at this year's Oscars. Many of the categories have opportunities for history to be made. Along with all the glitz and glamour on Hollywood's biggest night, some historic moments could take center stage at the 96th Academy Awards. Lily Gladstone could become the first Native American ever to win an Oscar, if she wins for her trailblazing lead role in killers of the flower moon. Lily Gladstone, Oscar Nominee Source said "it's funny to suddenly find yourself being called auntie by all of these new young native actors, so it's a big deal. So it's long overdue, but it's very welcome."

It could be a wonderful night for Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for playing civil rights icon Bayard Rustin. If he takes home the trophy, he'd be the first Afro-Latino to win in the category. Colman Domingo said "It's a 33-year journey, and suddenly, um, I'm here in this beautiful moment. And I hope it's inspiring to my fellow performers." But if the best actor award goes to Bradley cooper in Maestro, he'd be the third artist in history to direct themselves to an acting win. Emma Stone could pull off a double feat, if she wins for best actress and best picture as a producer on the film, poor things.

She'd be just the second woman to ever win in both categories for the same film. Chris Connelly, ABC News Contributor says "You know, nobody knows nothing until they open the envelope. That's the fun part." 10 time nominee Martin Scorsese, the most nominated living director could become the oldest best director winner for killers of the flower moon. Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations and while it will be tough to break the record of 11 oscar wins for a single movie, it should still be a very good night for the blockbuster film.

Clayton Davis, Senior Awards Editor, Variety says "eight wins would be the most awarded film since Slum dog Millionaire. Ten would put it tied as the second most awarded film of all time next to West Side Story, back in 1961." Milestones and records could be broken this year. Remember you can watch the Oscars live this Sunday at 5 pm on ABC-7.