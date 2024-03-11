Skip to Content
Man dies after stabbing in Central El Paso

today at 8:17 PM
Update: Police said an adult man was stabbed and taken to the hospital, where he died. Officials are unsure of the victim's age.

A man was taken into custody. Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating after El Paso Police responded to a welfare call at 2900 Porter Avenue.

The nature of the investigation has not yet been revealed.

An ABC-7 crew is en route to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

