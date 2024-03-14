Skip to Content
El Paso Chamber to host border trade forum with binational leaders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber, alongside MexicoNOW, unveiled details this week for their collaborative event in March.

Andrea Hutchins, President & CEO of the El Paso Chamber, and Sergio L. Ornelas del Bosque, Business Development Director for MexicoNOW, will introduce their new partnership and highlight the roster of speakers soon.

This event aims to gather global entrepreneurs for discussions on the future of international trade and nearshoring, promising, according to the organizers, to be a pivotal meeting point for forward-thinking business minds.

