El Paso Police remind community to celebrate responsibly during Saint Patrick’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With people in the Borderland celebrating Saint Patrick's Day, the El Paso Police Department wants to remind the public to celebrate responsibly and avoid getting arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

Police told ABC-7 that with celebrations and holidays like Saint Patrick's Day, there is an increase potential for people to be driving under the influence.

Sergeant Javier Sambrano, with the El Paso Police Department, told ABC-7 that the department has a dedicated DWI task force that works every day of the week and has a higher presence with more officers on weekends.

“If an individual has, whether it's a legal or illegal substance that has altered the way in that that person is able to operate that that motor vehicle, that is an offense of DWI, and a person will be charged with the same offense of a DWI," said Sambrano regarding alcohol not being the only cause of DWIs.

Sergeant Sambrano told ABC-7 that he recommends the public to get a sober ride home or, if going out with a group of friends, to assign a designated driver.

“There is alcohol involvement in a good portion of the fatalities that we have. So alcohol plays a factor in a variety of different incidents and even incidents aside from DWI. So again, it's important to drink responsibly, but specifically for DWIs as there is no excuse to be driving while intoxicated. There are many options out there," said Sambrano.