Salvation Army announces “Love Beyond Gala”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Salvation Army announced the Love Beyond Gala, its first charity gala since the pandemic. The gala will be held on April 18, 2024 at 6:30 pm at 6701 Westside Drive. Danny White, former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, will speak at the event.

Salvation Army says the event "serves as a reminder to love others beyond all else." The organization aims use the gala to raise money for essential community services, create awareness about The Salvation Army's programs, and celebrate and recognize partners, donors, and volunteers. In addition to sponsorships and individual tickets, funds will also be raised through live and silent auctions.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Salvation Army El Paso's website or calling 915-544-9811.