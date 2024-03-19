The City of Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department offering 3 sessions of “Parent’s Night Out”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department is offering three different sessions of “Parent’s Night Out.” The program will aim to provide children from kindergarten to sixth grade with non-traditional recreational activities. This may include a pizza dinner, snacks, and drinks and will have a fee of $15 per child for each session. This to allow parents or guardians to enjoy a night out.

The program will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. The three sessions will be on Friday: April 12, May 17 and June 28, 2024. Online registration begins Monday, April 1, 2024, at www.lascruces.gov/178/Parks-Recreation. Parents or guardians may register their child, or children, for one or all sessions if space is available. Availability is limited and offered at a 12-to-1 staff to youth ratio. In-person registration will also be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.