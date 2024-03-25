El Paso Zoological Society audit report breakdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following the city's decision to not renew the licensing agreement with the El Paso Zoological Society, the society was forced to vacate zoo grounds by March 17.

Before deciding not to extend the agreement, the city audited the nonprofit organization and revealed in a report that the Zoological Society had not met multiple objectives of the audit.

Among one of the objectives not met by the audit, the report said the Zoo Society was not invoicing within 30 days and not paying within 30 days for costs related to society-sponsored events.

The society mentioned in their response to the report that they had repeatedly requested pending voices from the zoo and had not received a response.

The audit report mentioned that the society had not provided with consistency the required quarterly reports and annual financial statements as required by the licensing agreement.

Renee Neuert, executive director for the El Paso Zoological Society, told ABC-7 that records had been submitted.

“We send quarterly reports to the city comptroller every quarter, and sometimes, I will say, "Ms. Marin, our computers were down. I'm going to get that. I might be two weeks late." But when we are asked for records, we have them and we submit them," said Neuert.

Among other objectives not met, the report indicated the society owed the zoo an additional $1,282.15 to the zoo's support account.

The society ended up depositing the money on February 6 of this year as evidence included in response to their report.

The city discussed the closeout of the licensing agreement during today's city council meeting, but no action was taken.