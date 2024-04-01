Skip to Content
City of Las Cruces is one step closer to having a new city manager

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces will consider a resolution for the proposed employment contract for the city manager position in today's city council meeting.

If the city approves the resolution, Ikani Taumoepeau would be named the new city manager.

According to city officials, the contract is for three-year term from Monday, April 1 2024 to April 1, 2027. The contract also includes an annual base salary of $216,000 a year, and a vehicle allowance of $500 a month.

If city council approves the contract Taumoepeau will begin his duties immediately.

Taumoepeau served as the assistant city manager since January 2021.

This comes as former city manager Ifo Pili announced his resignation last month.

The meeting will be held at Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. at 1 p.m.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

