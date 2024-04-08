Fabens man convicted of capital murder after nearly six years

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- After nearly six years, an El Paso-area man was convicted of capital murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 40 years, for a shooting that happened in 2018.

According to affidavits obtained by ABC-7, Eduardo Garza Santillana was employed by the murder victim, 54-year-old Miguel Rivera. However, documents say about two weeks before the shooting, Rivera fired Garza because he believed Garza was stealing from him.

Documents indicate that on July 25, 2018, El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) Detectives were called out to 21443 Alameda to investigate a possible homicide. Deputies found two men, later identified as Rivera and his ranch hand, with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Del Sol Medical Center, where Rivera was later pronounced dead. His employee, however, survived.

After a seven-month-long investigation, EPCSO arrested Garza. According to court documents, Garza pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Rivera's daughter told ABC-7, it was not until March of this year that Garza's trial began.

After being presented with evidence, a jury found Garza, 46, guilty of the charges.

