SunCycle launches first bikeshare station at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Camino Real Regional Mobility's SunCycle bike share program has now launched its first bikeshare station at Ascarate Park near the Playa Drain Trail in El Paso's lower valley.

To celebrate the launch, the city is inviting you to join them at the free SunCycle Trek and Trail Kickoff Event on Saturday, April 27th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be free snow cones, games, music, scavenger hunt, and a chance to win free prizes.

People can explore the park and the trail on the SunCycle bikes, free of charge, during the event.

Free parking will be available at Ascarate Park until 11 a.m.--after, parking will be $10. Cash only.