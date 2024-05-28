Skip to Content
The deadly consequences of leaving people or pets inside vehicles on scorching days

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In scorching temperatures, the inside of a vehicle can become a death trap for vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and animals.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas, leading in heatstroke-related child deaths, underscores the urgency of taking action if you witness someone or a pet left inside.

They say immediate steps like calling 911 are crucial, as highlighted by a startling experiment showing a 21-degree temperature rise in just twelve minutes inside a vehicle.

