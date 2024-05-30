Newly remodeled Walmart hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A newly Remodeled El Paso Walmart Neighborhood Market will re-open Friday May 31st at 9:00 a.m. The store is located at 10840 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and they will held a celebratory ribbon-cutting and community event. Teammate Ana Viesca will be cutting the ribbon as she celebrates her final day at Walmart after a 37-year career. An El Paso-focused mural will also be revealed during the re-opening event. Walmart says the remodeling includes innovations and improvements designed to elevate the Walmart shopping experience.

