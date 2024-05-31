SISD graduations to be hosted at Don Haskins Center over two days

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- SISD graduations will be held Friday May 31st and Saturday June 1st at the Don Haskins Center at UTEP. The first graduades will walk the stage on Friday May 31st including Mission Early College High School at 8 a.m., El Dorado High School at 11 a.m., Montwood High School at 3 p.m., and Pebble Hills High School at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 1st the following graduations will take place: Socorro High School at 9 a.m., Americas High School at 1 p.m. and Eastlake High School at 5 p.m.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.