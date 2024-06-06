EPISD Education Foundation hosting annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso ISD Education Foundation hosted its' annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It happened at the EPISD Professional Development Center (PDC) located at 6500 Boeing St., El Paso, Texas 79925. The foundation says they are awarding $81,500 in scholarships to 81 students from EPISD high schools. Each of EPISD's thirteen high school campuses had a scholarship recipient this year.