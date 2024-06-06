The Border Network for Human Rights launches “Summer of Resistance” campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) hosted a press conference to launch the “Summer of Resistance” campaign. It happened Wednesday, June 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the BNHR Office on 2115 N. Piedras St. El Paso, Texas 79930.

BNHR says it is "In response to the ongoing human and civil rights violations committed under Gov. Abbott’s illegal Operation Lone Star (OLS) and the replication of unconstitutional border enforcement bills like Texas’ Senate Bill 4 across the nation."

BNHR says this will be four-month effort, led by the We Will Resist Coalition, aims to increase community organizing and leadership throughout Texas, motivating communities to take action against Operation Lone Star and Senate Bill 4.