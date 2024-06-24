Permanent Ruidoso residents will be allowed back into the Village

RUIDOSO (New Mexico) -- The Village of Ruidoso announced over the weekend that they will allow local, full-time residents back into town Monday morning.

ABC-7 made the trip to Ruidoso again and noticed that some of the roadblocks that were set up last week are now open for local and nearby residents.

Ruidoso Downs is now open and people are now staying at local hotels.

New Mexico State Police only has some of the accesses roads closed to the Village of Ruidoso.

The Village of Ruidoso updated over the weekend that the number of confirmed deaths remains at two.

The South Fork Fire is reported to be 31% contained with 17,551 acres burned. The Salt Fire is 7% contained, with 7,816 acres burned.

ABC-7 will speak with residents who are trying to go back into the village later this morning.