Connecticut governor to replant more than 180 trees, thousands of bushes cut down behind his house

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has been officially ordered by his local inland wetlands agency to replant the more than 180 trees and thousands of bushes that were chopped down in November on property behind the Democrat’s Greenwich home. The agency voted Thursday in favor of replanting plans for three affected parcels recommended by the wetlands director. While one of Lamont’s neighbors and a neighborhood organization were also involved in the felling on protected wetlands and property they do not own, the wealthy governor has agreed to pick up the entire tab for the massive landscaping project needed to replace the vegetation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.