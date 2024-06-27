Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing a St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A judge on Thursday ordered Thomas Kinworthy Jr. to serve two consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder and first-degree assault, adding dozens of years for burglary and other charges. Officer Tamarris Bohannon was killed in 2020 after responding to a call of a man who had ordered a family out of their home and had barricaded himself inside. Bohannon’s loved ones spoke at the sentencing about the impact his death had on them. Kinworthy’s attorney says he was suffering a psychotic episode on the day of the shooting and they look forward to an appeal.

