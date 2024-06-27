No shield required: ‘Captain America’ star Anthony Mackie’s own super power is swimming with sharks

Marvel star Anthony Mackie swam with sharks in the Gulf of Mexico for the new National Geographic special “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie” debuting Sunday. The actor loves boating and fishing and is a certified scuba diver who has swam with sharks around the world. New Orleans is his hometown and Mackie says the beauty of that part of the country is unrivaled. He is passionate about preserving its coastline because global climate change is threatening the coastline where sea levels are rising at a rapid pace. His special airs Thursday.

