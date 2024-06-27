Spain arrests four Colombians rescued from submarine suspected of transporting drugs

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say they have intercepted another submarine suspected of transporting drugs into Europe and arrested four Colombians who crewed the vessel. Police said occupants of the 20-meter submarine on Tuesday scuttled it before officers could seize it. In a statement, the Civil Guard said Wednesday that due to the characteristics of the boat and the crew’s behavior, authorities believed that it transported cocaine. The vessel is similar to those intercepted previously by Spanish authorities.

