The legal odyssey for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and its owners is complex. Here’s what to know

The Supreme Court has rejected a settlement for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family who own the company. Some advocates blame the marketing efforts behind the powerful prescription painkiller for opening the doors to an opioid epidemic that has only deepened in recent years. Sackler family members have stopped short of apologizing. But they have offered about half the family’s collective fortune as part of a settlement of thousands of lawsuits. The drug may be the best-known prescription opioid, but the Stamford, Connecticut-based company is just one of dozens that have been sued over the overdose crisis.

