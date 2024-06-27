The US Tennis Association can do more to prevent abuse, including sexual misconduct, a review says

An outside review of the U.S. Tennis Association’s safeguarding system makes 19 specific recommendations for how the group that oversees the sport in the country and runs the U.S. Open Grand Slam tournament can do more to protect players from abuse such as sexual misconduct. A 62-page report written by two lawyers was presented to the USTA Board of Directors last week and made public Thursday. The report says the USTA meets all of the requirements of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and in some ways exceeds them. But the review also offers suggestions to improve safeguarding.

