US SafeSport center asks for $10M more due to rising number of sex-abuse reports

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has released its 2023 annual report. The center points to an ever-growing surge in abuse reports and the impact of inflation in claiming it needs a 40% increase in funding. CEO Ju’Riese Colon said the center needed an additional $10 million each year on top of its $24.8 million in revenues from 2023. The center opened in 2017 to manage sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports. It received 7,533 reports in 2023, which marked a 32% increase over the previous year. The report said that since 2020, the center has seen a 100% increase in reports while spending power has decreased by 17%.

