West African defense chiefs propose a $2.6 billion security plan that analysts say might not work

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Defense chiefs of West Africa on Thursday proposed an ambitious plan to deploy a 5,000-strong “standby force” to fight the region’s worsening security crises, a measure that analysts say might not work due to challenges of funding and division within the regional bloc. The plan, which will cost $2.6 billion annually, was proposed to heads of state at a meeting of defense officials in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja. It is the first time the bloc is mapping out publicly the financing of its long-talked-about standby force in the region that has been destabilized by a string of military takeovers. However, analysts identified challenges it might face, including the shortage of funds and securing the support of coup-hit countries most affected by the security crises.

