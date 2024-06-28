“Bouts at the Ballpark” unveils fight card including 3 El Paso fighters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The fight card has been unveiled for the Bouts at the Ballpark scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28th at Southwest University Park.

The evening will feature two main events.

In the first main event, Fernando "El Feroz" Vargas Jr. (14-0-0, 13 KOs) will face off against a new opponent, Juan Carlos Cordones (14-4-0, 9 KOs), in a battle for the WBC FECARBOX Super Welterweight Championship.

Meanwhile, in the second main event, Nathan "El Morenito" Rodriguez (13-0-0, 8 KOs) will go head-to-head with Jose "Tsunami" Saant (15-4-1, 5 KOs) for the WBC FECARBOX Featherweight Championship.

The fight card also includes thrilling matchups featuring local El Paso fighters. Abel "El Zorro" Mendoza (40-0-0, 30 KOs) will take on Angel "El Gato" Luna (19-14-1, 11 KOs). At the same time, Hector Morales (3-0-0, 1 KO) will face off against tough competition in Josh Rodriguez of Albuquerque and Dominic Barry (1-0-0, 1 KO) will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

Gates for Bouts at the Ballpark open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.