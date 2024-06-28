Court revives lawsuit over Detroit-area woman who was found alive in a body bag

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan appeals court has revived a lawsuit against Detroit-area paramedics accused of putting a live woman in a body bag. The judges sent the case back to a lower court Thursday, saying a judge was wrong to dismiss the lawsuit before evidence could be gathered. Timesha Beauchamp’s family had called 911 when the 20-year-old had trouble breathing in 2020. She was declared dead, but she gasped for air with her eyes open when a body bag was unzipped at a funeral home. Beauchamp, who had cerebral palsy, died two months later. An attorney for the medical crew questioned whether there was evidence showing the paramedics could have done anything to change her condition.

